iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $110,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,924,000 after buying an additional 848,338 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,363,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,548,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after buying an additional 207,366 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 112,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

