iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.13. 81,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,106. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

