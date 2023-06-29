iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.88 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

