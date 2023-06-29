iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

