iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Raised by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 2.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $107.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.21.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.