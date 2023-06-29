Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Up 10.4%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report)’s share price was up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 119,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 61,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

