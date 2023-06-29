J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Sells $194,492.76 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $194,492.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 48,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in J.Jill by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in J.Jill by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp grew its position in J.Jill by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

