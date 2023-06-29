Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGGCW. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 77.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 803,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 767.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 190,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 168,773 shares during the last quarter.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Up 4.2 %

JGGCW stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,853. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

