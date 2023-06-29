James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.90

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 114064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $674.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

