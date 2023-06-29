Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.