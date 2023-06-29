Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.06 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and $143,053.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,117.85 or 1.00032483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00897265 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,919.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

