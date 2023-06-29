Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.98

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 45402730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 19.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Insider Activity

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,718 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,000 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

