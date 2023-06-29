Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Acquires 401 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

