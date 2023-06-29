Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New $15.56 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 243,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,563,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 22.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $69.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

