Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.71

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as low as C$5.09. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 178,733 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark set a C$7.75 price target on Journey Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41. The company has a market cap of C$328.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.48.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$58.44 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 71.04% and a net margin of 70.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3049142 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

