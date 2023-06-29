Joystick Price Hits $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $14,662.05 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,191.39 or 0.99980146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01801099 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,783.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.