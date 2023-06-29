JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NYCB. Bank of America increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 1,132,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,114,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

