JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. 1,172,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,292. General Mills has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

