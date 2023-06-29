JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Locaweb Servicos de Internet Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Locaweb Servicos de Internet
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Locaweb Servicos de Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locaweb Servicos de Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.