JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $112.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.26.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $109.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

