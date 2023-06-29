JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

