JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,398 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $365,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,647. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

