Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAQCU stock remained flat at $10.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Jupiter Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAQCU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.