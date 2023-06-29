Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.