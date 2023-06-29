Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

