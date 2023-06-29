Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 11,500 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIA opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

