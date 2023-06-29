Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 608 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.