Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $156.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

