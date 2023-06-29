Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 493.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,368,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 182,346 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 4.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 167,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 97.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,335,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

