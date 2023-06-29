Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Down 8.3%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price objective on Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Kidoz Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
