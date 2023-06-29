Konnect (KCT) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $199,914.63 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

