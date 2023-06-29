KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KOSÉ Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.
KOSÉ Company Profile
