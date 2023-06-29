KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KOSÉ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.