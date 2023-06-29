Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 847,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,854,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after buying an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.