Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.23.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.