KuCoin Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $627.72 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $6.49 or 0.00021091 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $627.72 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,294,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,794,195 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

