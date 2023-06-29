L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.13. 181,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average is $199.16.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.