LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.