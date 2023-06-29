LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $167.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.