LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 4,167 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

