LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $241.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.87 and its 200 day moving average is $232.79.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

