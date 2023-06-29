LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CATFree Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $241.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.87 and its 200 day moving average is $232.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.