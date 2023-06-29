LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

MU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

MU stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

