LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 290 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $471.14 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $472.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

