LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 4,692 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

