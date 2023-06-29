Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Up 7%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.44. 15,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 30,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Landos Biopharma Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
