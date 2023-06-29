Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Up 7%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.44. 15,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 30,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Landos Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

