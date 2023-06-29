Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Up 7%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABPFree Report)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.44. 15,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 30,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

