Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 208,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $662.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the first quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter worth $775,698,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

