LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 709.6% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.
LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. On average, research analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LAVA Therapeutics
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.