LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 709.6% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LVTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 15,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. On average, research analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.