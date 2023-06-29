LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.62

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.62 and traded as high as $124.62. LCI Industries shares last traded at $124.25, with a volume of 229,920 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

