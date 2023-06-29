Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.40

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 1895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $572.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Insider Activity

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,480,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,047,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,480,326 shares in the company, valued at $34,047,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 4,205 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $93,393.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,050,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,750,761.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,548 shares of company stock worth $4,417,949. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

