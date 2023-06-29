Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $6.52 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

