Limoneira Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $274.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Limoneira by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.